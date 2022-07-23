Angelina Jolie Wins Legal Battle Against Brad Pitt Over Winery

+



Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (Photo: Getty Images)

In yet another chapter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s troubled divorce, the ‘Maleficent’ actress won a victory in the legal battle she and her ex-husband were fighting over the French winery they shared in France.

The ‘Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood’ actor accused his ex of seeking to “cause harm” when he sold her 50% stake in the property, which is called Château Miraval, in October 2021. Jolie handed over that part. Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, who owns the Stolichnaya vodka brand.

When filing the lawsuit against his ex in February, Pitt argued that Shefler had “toxic associations and intentions”. The actor also said that he had made a deal with Jolie whereby neither would sell their respective shares of the winery without the other’s permission.

Chateau Miraval Rosé is one of the drinks produced at the French winery owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (Photo: Disclosure / Getty Images)

However, according to the website Page Six, this Friday (22), the actress’ lawyers obtained a subpoena for Pitt, his business administrator and his company Mondo Bongo to deliver documents from Château Miraval to the artist. Although the ‘Inglourious Basterds’ star wants to file an appeal in court, the jury has ruled that they cannot wait to make that decision – everything must be turned in now, before any appeals.

A source close to Jolie also told the site that Pitt is so irritated by the legal disputes with his ex that he is forgetting “common sense” in his business. “Any rational human being would be happy for Stolichnaya [ser um parceiro de negócios]. It has top-notch marketing and distribution,” the insider said. “[Pitt] he just can’t see past his hatred for Jolie.”

Brad Pitt at the Bullet Train (2022) launch event in Berlin (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress Angelina Jolie (Photo: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt began their relationship in 2006. They got married in 2014 right at the Château Miraval, which they had acquired three years earlier.

The artists separated in 2016, and have been fighting legal disputes over the custody of their six children: Maddox, 20; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.