Angelina Jolie wins legal battle against ex-husband Brad Pitt over French winery

In the midst of the multiple legal battles that Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt have been feuding, the most heated of late being his strip about who owns the now estimated $167 million Chateau Miraval winery, which they jointly acquired in 2008. But It seems that the ex-partner has now received a verdict.

According to reports, this dispute came to an end after a judge ruled in favor of Angelina and against Brad.

In early 2022, it was reported that the actor was suing Jolie for selling his stake in the French vineyard they bought together. The former couple bought a majority stake in Chateau Miraval in 2008 and married there six years later.

Pitt says that he and his ex-wife agreed not to sell their holdings on the spot without each other’s permission, But Jolie sold her share to a liquor manufacturer owned by a Russian oligarch, according to the lawsuit.

The 58-year-old actor said he had “invested money and sweat” to make Miraval one of the world’s most respected rosé wine producers, with annual revenues in excess of $50 million, and accused Jolie, 46, of seeking “unearned windfall gains” from his work, while inflicting “gratuitous damage.”

This caused the start of a war in the US, France and Luxembourg, but Jolie’s attorneys have been successful in subpoenaing documents from Pitt and his business manager.

Although Brad’s legal team fought to have the courts deny Angelina’s request for any papers and correspondence, a Los Angeles judge said Brad and his associates must turn over all documents to Angelina’s team.

Sources close to Jolie’s business operation told Page Six that Pitt has been carried away by the grudge and anger he has kept since his separation and that he has allowed this to get in the way of his business.

“Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to be a partner in their business. It has world-class marketing and distribution,” the insiders said, explaining that the firm offers tremendous opportunities to grow the business. “He just can’t see past his hatred of Jolie.”

But a source close to Pitt revealed to Page Six that not only is the deal with Stoli not a no-brainer, as the actor had also turned down a sale offer to the same company when he and Jolie were still married.

According to informants, the idea of ​​selling part of the business to improve distribution runs counter to his long-standing plan for the project, which consists of reinvesting profits in the company.

In addition, they ensure that “the best way to preserve the value for [sus hijos] it is for parents to maintain full ownership of this increasingly valuable and expanding asset.”

The prominent Hollywood actors, who have six children, separated in 2016 after nine years together since they met on the set of the film ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’.

Keep reading: This is the property for which Agelina Jolie was sued by Brad Pitt

– Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for having sold her part of the French vineyard they owned

– Brad Pitt reveals the reason he wore a skirt to the ‘Bullet Train’ premiere

– Are you retiring from acting? Brad Pitt clarifies the situation after an alleged misinterpretation of his words