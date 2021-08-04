Angelina Jolie with former Jonny Lee Miller and the other weekend gossip

A long trench coat, loose hair and a bottle signed Peter Michel. thus Angelina Jolie arrived at her ex-husband’s house Jonny Lee Miller for a (romantic?) dinner in Brooklyn. The American actress, who has just turned 46, is in New York to celebrate her birthday with her children and has probably taken the opportunity to say goodbye to her ex-husband. But the most romantic are hoping for a flashback, perhaps in the wake of the newfound love between JLo and Ben Affleck.

Although the marriage between the two was only one year, from March 1996 to September 1997, the couple remained on very good terms.

And a quiet evening with a friend can only be supportive of the American actress who is facing the difficult divorce from her ex-husband Brad Pitt, with whom she has been separated for six years. «I separated for the sake of my family, my children. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their recovery,” he explained.

A decision that saw the birth of a long war between the two for the children, which ended for now with the obtaining by the ex-husband of the joint custody of five of the six children: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. The sixth, the nineteen-year-old Maddox being of legal age he is not subject to the judge’s decision and has long decided to have nothing to do with his father. He doesn’t even want his last name anymore.

Martina Stella announces via Instagram that she is pregnant

The Tuscan actress, posting a photo while wearing an orange sheath dress that allows a glimpse of a small belly, announced that she was pregnant with her second child. Martina Stella, former mother of Geneva, born in 2012 from the relationship with the hairstylist Gabriele Gregorini, is expecting her first child with the football prosecutor Andrea Manfredonia, her husband since 2016. ««I am really much, so happy to share with you this wonderful news. The greatest joy is to become a mother once again, it is the most special gift I could receive!! Our family expands and we are full of happiness!! Many of you, always very attentive, had sensed something in recent months. And I confess that it has not been easy not to make spoilers all this time. I waited so long for this moment.. Your affection comes to me every day and I couldn’t wait to share this magical journey with you!!! I love you!!!.”

Tropping The Colour, Queen Elizabeth with the Duke of Kent

The first Tropping The Colour after the death of Prince Philip, the second away from the balcony of Buckingham Palace surrounded by the full royal family. But there was no lack of smile at the Raegina Elizabeth II, during the oldest and noblest ceremony that pays tribute to the English Crown and officially celebrates the birthday of the Queen, 95, last April 21. For two centuries, tradition has it that the birthday of the sovereign is celebrated on the second weekend of June.

Why “Lili” also winks at Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle’s mom

Meghan Markle on the now defunct blog, The Tig, he wrote long ago about how his mother, Doria Ragland, used to call her “Flower” as a child. Lilibet, which the Sussexes would have decided to shorten in Lili, lily, in English, should be a way to remember the affection of mother Ragland. And that’s not all. Lili, the lily, is the flower that Meghan Markle asked to have in her bridal bouquet, to recall her own origins and, at the same time, celebrate those of her husband. The lily was the flower that Lady Diana wanted for herself. Therefore, Lilibet, Lili for friends, would not only be the queen, but a large extended family.

Paris Hilton, a “beautiful and classic” wedding

It will not be Paris Hilton to have the reins of his own marriage, but his mother Kathy. “I will manage this wedding,” said the woman, the protagonist on television of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at People, explaining how the intention is qushe of «Sit at a table and talk to Paris. I don’t know in which month we will celebrate the wedding, but however it goes it will be classic and beautiful», continued Hilton, strenuously opposing the idea of excesses and pomp.

If Jennifer Lopez wears Ben Affleck’s shirt

It was a shirt that confirmed what the gossip has been saying since last April. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, back to being a couple almost twenty years after their first love, they would like to share time and space. And the proof of how serious the intentions of both are would lie in the interchangeability of their wardrobe. JLo, at the end of the week, was photographed at the Miami airport, wearing a shirt that is believed to belong to the actor.

Kanye West, the unfollow to Kim Kardashian on social media

The last act of the Kardashian-West divorce it is consumed online. The rapper, who wants to have a relationship with Irina Shayk, has decided to cut off the ex-wife and her family from their social channels. So, shortly after attending the grand finale of Keeping up with the Kardashians, removed from Twitter contacts the bombastic Kim, her sisters and her mother manager. West, who the ex-wife continued to follow on Instagram, would not have liked Kardashian’s confessions to her mother Kris.

Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas together at Pride

The arm that surrounds his wife’s shoulder, an accomplice smile and two T-shirts that speak of love and pride. So the American vice president Kamala Harris participated together with her husband Douglas Emhoff at the opening parade of the month of Pride, June, at the Capital Pride in Washington D.C.

And she’s the first vice president to have done so. “Happy Pride Month”, wrote the first Second Gentleman in American history, next to the image he posted on his Instagram profile to wish everyone a happy month of Pride.

Lilibet “Lili” Diana: the wishes of Kate, William and the rest of the royal family to Harry and Meghan

Lilibet Diana, story of a name that will never go unnoticed

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, how the time machine works (in love)

Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII, 84 years after the most discussed marriage ever