Angelina Jolie with mastectomy scars on a mural in Milan

The reason for creating the mural is related to the need to associate with the World Breast Cancer Day, which is marked on October 19. Therefore, AleXsandro Palomboa street artist, decided to paint a mural in Milan, Italy, inspired by a well-known figure: Angelina Jolie.

The work has a very special meaning right from the start, and has been attracting more and more people to the place where it is made.

As the author himself mentioned on his Instagram account, where he shared records of the painting, the project is called ‘Love Yourself‘, and intends to “celebrate the strength and courage of women” during this what is also known as the ‘pink month‘.

It should be remembered that, in 2013, in an interview with The New York TimesAngelina Jolie gave an account of the performing a preventive mastectomyin both breasts, precisely to avoid the possibility of having the disease.

as also wrote to BBCa The actress’ mother died at the age of 56 from breast cancer.. Jolie discovered that she had a gene that increased her chances of getting cancer, so with the mastectomy, the likelihood of having the same disease dropped dramatically.

