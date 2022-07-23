Angelina Jolie won the legal battle against Brad Pitt over the sale of Chateau Miraval

Angelina Jolie allegedly sold her shares to the liquor giant Stoli, unleashing a veritable judicial chaos involving the United States, France and Luxembourg and several trading partners.

Still judicial turmoil between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The actress won the lawsuit against her ex-husband who sued her on suspicion of covertly selling her shares in theFrench winery to Chateau Miraval owned by them since 2008.

Angelina Jolie sold her shares to a liquor producer

According to reports from American magazines including Page Six, Angelina Jolie would have sold her shares to the liquor giant Stoli, unleashing a veritable judicial chaos involving the United States, France and Luxembourg and various trading partners. In support of her case, the actress allegedly brought to court the documents of her ex-husband, the business manager and her company, Mondo Bondo. For her part, Pitt allegedly fought tooth and nail for the court to deny his ex-wife’s request to obtain such correspondence.

Brad Pitt had claimed damages from his ex-wife

According to a source close to the Hollywood star, in the past Pitt had already refused to sell a slice of the winery to the liquor company, because he felt the move was contrary to the long-standing project the former spouses initially had in mind for Chateau Miraval. “The best way to preserve its value for their children was for full ownership to remain in the hands of the two parents, in order to preserve any potential for expansion.“. Pitt’s representatives, after Jolie’s court victory, declined to comment. The actor had claim for damages “for an amount to be proven in court“For the sale of the shares. According to what his lawyers had filed in court “Jolie was not going to contribute to the success at all“Of their property e he would have acted in secretor to make a profit outside of their agreement.