Angelina Jolie Workout: Fitness Routine for Eternals

Angelina Jolie knows what it means to train hard. And not just to cover the role of Thena in Eternals, the new Marvel movie. Impossible, in fact, to forget her in the role of Lara Croft in tomb Raider or in those of Mrs. Smith.

Like any self-respecting heroine, Angelina Jolie spent countless hours in the gym, customizing the workout based on the character to play. For Lara Croft, for example, the actress had dedicated herself to weights. As well as, of course, learning how to juggle hand-to-hand combat.

A training routine very different from Angelina Jolie’s habits. Followed by personal trainer Gunnar Peterson, the actress follows a very tight training program. To which he adds a yoga session.

The goal? Pay attention to every single part of the body. The actress, in fact, dedicates 5 days to training. The result is a mix of bodyweight or weight exercises. Although not much loved by Angelina Jolie, yoga is a huge part of her fitness routine. The perfect mid-week active recovery.

Angelina Jolie training: a dancing warrior

To prepare to play Thena, of course, Angelina Jolie went through a series of workouts aimed at getting into character. Specifically, to embody the spirit of a warrior.

An experience that the actress described as “strange”. Much of Angelina Jolie’s training, in fact, it consisted of learning to fight with swords, spears or whips… imaginary. The weapons used by his character, in fact, were added only in post-production.

So, in addition to high-intensity training and a balanced diet, Angelina Jolie has added intense fighting sessions to her training. A routine similar to that of Wonder Woman.

His ace in the hole, though, it was the classical dance lessons. And not just to further strengthen his muscles and become more fluid in handling his character’s weapons. In an interview with EW, in fact, the actress she said she wanted to make Thena feminine and graceful.

Discover in the gallery the training secrets of Angelina Jolie, from tomb Raider to Eternals.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION