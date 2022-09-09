Angelina Jolie would have been responsible for leaking romance with Brad Pitt – 09/09/2022

09/09/2022 | 11:11





What a frill! According to information published by Page Six, a book that will be released next Tuesday, the 13th, written by one of the co-founders of Rolling Stone magazine, brings bombastic revelations about the relationship of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Jann Wenner claims that the actress herself would have given tips to the paparazzo who caught her accompanied by her ex-husband on a beach in 2005, with Maddox. It is worth remembering that at the time the two were already under the spotlight and full of rumors after the release of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, but Jolie has always denied having been involved with Pitt before his divorce from Jennifer Aniston, to whom he was still married a few months before the photos were taken.

In the book Like A Rolling Stone, the author reveals that Angelina sent tips to the photographer, telling her where she would be staying with Brad and Maddox in Kenya, and even what time they would be at the beach to enjoy the sun. This was the first time the former couple was publicly seen together.

At the time, Angelina Jolie had already adopted Maddox, who is now 21 years old. The boy was adopted by Brad Pitt in 2006, the same year the couple announced the pregnancy of their first biological child, 16-year-old Shiloh.

Jolie and Pitt had a long relationship of 14 years, but only got married in April 2012. They had six children before their official separation in 2016. Together, the two are parents to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins. , Knox and Vivienne.