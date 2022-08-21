Angelina Jolie would have encouraged her son Maddox’s taste for weapons

These words seem to be the tip of a cluster of problems that, according to a former employee of the then family, assured that the children were always in control of what happened at home, including what they ate, mostly junk food. .

“A hotel employee, Anna Kowalski, stated that Jolie and Pitt used to sleep since 2010 in separate rooms and had little to do with each other, I used to see Jolie sitting alone drinking wine in the bedroom of the suite and Pitt sitting in another room with a beer”.

“As the children grew up, charitable deeds were instilled in them, Zahara and Shiloh were taken to Ethiopia to look for locations for a medical center, while Maddox went to Iraq as a birthday present,” he said. Daily Mail.

The father of Jolie, John Voighttalked about the unusual behavior of Angeline and the difficult relationship he had with her since he separated from his mother. “When he adopted Maddox, he begged her to seek help for the ‘serious symptoms of real problems’ that he believed he displayed. voight He added, bluntly: “She has never been normal,” published the British media.