Angelina Jolie would have leaked her romance with Brad Pitt, says magazine co-founder

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie seems to have been responsible for the leak of one of the biggest breaths of Hollywood in recent years! That’s because, in 2005, after starring in Mr. and Mrs Smith with Brad Pitt, then husband of Jennifer Aniston, rumors of romance began to surface between her and the heartthrob.

Pitt and Aniston’s marriage came to an end that year and, despite always denying that she was involved with Pitt when he was still married, Angelina first appeared with the actor in May 2005, in a photo of the two and maddoxnow 21, on a beach in Kenya.

In the book Like A Rolling Stonewhich will be released on September 13, Jann Wennerco-founder of the magazine rolling stoneclaims that it was Angelina herself who tipped the paparazzo that she would be with Pitt and Maddox that day and on that beach.

He said the photographer got tips on where they were staying and what time they would go to the beach. It was the first time the two were seen together off-camera. The following year, in 2005, Angelina would confirm that she was expecting the couple’s first biological child, Shilohnow 16 years old.

Angelina and Pitt got married in April 2012, but the split came four years later. Since then, the ex-couple has been fighting in court for custody of their six children: Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zaharaand the twins Vivienne and knox.

First photo of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as a couple, in 2005 (Photo: Playback/US Weekly)

Woman says paparazzo rented one of the cabins at her beach house to photograph Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt together for the first time (Photo: Playback/Twitter)