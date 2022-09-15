Angelina Jolie would have purposely leaked her romance with Brad Pitt

According to Jann Wenner, co-founder of Rolling Stone magazine, Angelina Jolie would have been responsible for the leak of one of the biggest gossip in Hollywood. In 2005, after starring in Mr. and Mrs. Smith alongside Brad Pitt, then husband of actress Jennifer Aniston, rumors began to surface about a possible romance between her and the heartthrob.

Brad’s relationship with Jennifer came to an end in the same year and, despite denying any kind of involvement with the actor when he was still married, Angelina appeared for the first time alongside Brad Pitt in May 2005, on a beach in Kenya, when they had already adopted Maddox, who is now 21 years old.

In the book Like A Rolling Stone, which will be released next Tuesday (13/9), Jann stated that it was the actress herself who tipped the paparazzo that she would be with Pit and her son that day at the beach. According to him, the photographer received tips on where they were staying and what time they would leave for the tour.

The following year, in 2006, Angelina confirmed that she was expecting the couple’s first biological child, Shiloh, now 16 years old. Angelina and Pitt got married in April 2012, but the split came four years later. Since then, the ex-couple has been fighting in court for custody of their six children: Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, and the twins Vivienne and Knox.