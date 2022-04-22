Angelina Jolie would sue the FBI after incident with Brad Pitt – People – Culture

Lately it’s been rumored that Angelina Jolie allegedly sued the FBI for closing a domestic violence investigation of a past event.

Although the woman who sued keeps her identity anonymous and uses the pseudonym Jane Doe, she is believed to be the Hollywood actress. Why?

The origin of the theory dates back to a case from 2016, when Jolie and her family were on a flight from France to Los Angeles. According to the magazine ‘Cosmopolitan’, she and Pitt would have had a strong argument that ended with an alleged assault on Maddox, the couple’s eldest son.

This event was made known by an anonymous call to the FBI, in which they denounced the actor and for which they began to investigate the facts. Nevertheless, the investigation was quickly closedindicating that there were no indications of domestic violence.

It was even stated that this had been the reason for the separation of the actors, which occurred that same year.

Now, almost six years later, it seems that the case has been revived because the complaint against the FBI filed by Jane Doe has many similarities with the fact of the famous.

Victims and survivors should be able to access federal agency records of the crimes they experienced or reported

According to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, the anonymous woman affirms that she never knew the reasons why the investigation was closed, nor was she notified of the decision before it was made public.

The lawyer representing the plaintiff, Amanda Kramer, assured: “Our position is that victims and survivors should be able to access federal agency records of the crimes they experienced or reported, as is common at the state level, so they can advocate for health care and trauma and legal protections for their children and for themselves.

Likewise, he said cannot reveal the identity of Jane Doe, since the woman “has tried to preserve the privacy of the family.” She also stated that “the possible exposure of private details about the assault and its impact on children’s physical and mental health poses a great risk.”

It should be noted that Maddox, according to ‘Cosmopolitan’, is currently 19 years old and studies biochemistry at Yosei University in South Korea.

