Angelina Jolie would sue the FBI after plane incident

Mexico. world movie star Angelina Jolie Might Sue FBI Over Brad Pitt Plane Incident that involved one of his children, is spread on several news portals.

Angelina Jolie would be using the name of Jane Doe to advance the lawsuit, and this woman would request the corresponding authorities to deliver documents from her investigation about alleged abuse on a private plane that took place years ago.

The TMZ portal spreads the above, also that the lawyer Amanda Krame believes that the reason why Angelina would be “hiding her identity” would be above all because of the “impact on the privacy of minor children”.

In addition, the request is to better understand the FBI investigation and obtain information necessary for the children of Angelina Jolie to receive medical care. and trauma counseling, stand out media as well.

Angelina Jolie. EFE photo

During 2016 the family was flying from France to the USA when Brad Pitt and his eldest son Maddox would have argued, and according to Angelina, it would be a physical confrontation.

Brad Pitt denied physical violence and said the contact was involuntary, but the Guardianship Council and authorities were still investigating the case when they landed.

The FBI’s resolution was to close the case and would refuse to press charges on the understanding that there was not enough evidence to go forward.

Although Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced their marital separation in 2016, the former couple continues in court battles for the custody of their children and their divorce has become one of the longest and most expensive in the history of entertainment in Hollywood.

It has been made public that the ex-partner would have spent up to a million pesos each in terms of legal fees.

