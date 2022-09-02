‘Angelina Jolie zombie’ influencer disappears from prison and intrigues fans; see photos

Influencer Fatemeh Khishvand — also known as Sahar Tabar, or “Angelina Jolie zombie“, gained visibility on social media for the bizarre look in the photos. Because of her image, she was arrested and sentenced to ten years in prison for “cultural crime and moral corruption”.

Many rumors about her life came out on the internet, such as having had 50 banned plastic surgeries to get her skinny and scary face, in addition to that she was addicted to drugs.

But she just liked the Hollywood actress and used a series of filters, and heavy photo editing to make her look scrawny.

Even considering her performance on social media as a type of art and having gained almost 500,000 followers, the court in Iran sentenced the young woman to ten years in prison in October 2019, when she was only 22 years old.

The heavy penalty and the denial of bail angered many people, who protested in the country on the grounds of unfair treatment, as other prisoners under a similar penalty managed to be released.

It wasn’t until July 2018 that she revealed her true face, which shocked fans around the world. She was released from prison in December 2020 but has never been seen online again. Fake accounts were created using old photos of Sahar, but her official profile was never rehabilitated.

The exact reason for her disappearance no one knows, but during an interview with a state TV agency Rokna, at the end of 2020, the influencer said that she no longer intended to appear online.

Some human rights activists speculate that the disappearance may be related to an agreement with the Iranian justice system, so that she could leave prison before the end of her sentence.