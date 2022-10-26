Angelina Jolie zombie shocks internet by revealing ‘true’ face

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS)

THE Iranian Sahar Tabarwhich became known on social media as Angelina Jolie Zombie, revealed his real face and reaffirmed that he used edits and makeup to take the photos. THE interview was given to a state TV after she left prison, where she spent nearly three years.

“What you saw on Instagram was a computer effect that I used to create that image.“, said she, who, in fact, is called Fatemeh Khishvand. In an excerpt reproduced by the newspaper The Sun, she claims to have used the tricks to become famous – a desire she had since she was a child.

‘Angelina Jolie zombie’ shocks the internet by revealing ‘true’ face – Image: Reproduction

“And it was a lot easier than becoming an actress,” she added. She also said that, at the time, she published the first photo as a joke, but fame made her continue with the character. Khishvand even claimed that she had more than 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie.

“People must be living in the 18th century, not having seen or heard of any kind of technology, or makeup,” he quipped. She had already taken over the image edits, however, it continued to be successful nonetheless. Her Instagram profile was deleted in 2019 when she was arrested.

His arrest took place in Tehran, capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The young woman’s crimes, according to the Iranian press, were blasphemy, incitement to violence, obtaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging young people to corruption.