‘Angelina Jolie Zumbi’ leaves prison and shocks the internet by revealing her real face for the first time; check out

After going viral as the “Angelina Jolie Zombie” in 2017, Sahar Tabar (whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand) had her true face revealed to the world. To the shock of many, who for years were impressed – and worried – by her cadaverous look, the Iranian woman admitted that the undead effect in her clicks was the result of filters and montages. See the real face of the influencer:

The disclosure of Fatemeh’s “common face” came after she was released from prison in her home country. The reason for the arrest, even, had been his posts on social media. In December 2020, according to the Daily Mail, she was sentenced to a decade in jail for “blasphemy” and “corruption”, in addition to disrespecting the use of the hijab in her country.

“Ten years in prison for an Iranian instagramer who used makeup and Photoshop to become the zombie Angelina Jolie. A prank landed her in jail“, protested his lawyer at the time. She had also asked Angelina Jolie to organize a petition for the client. This week, however, the 21-year-old influencer was released from prison.

With the new freedom, she says she has changed her perception of social media. “I’m sure I won’t put Instagram on my phone anymore, let alone have an account there“, he assured the newspaper Rokna. Then Tahar said that she always wanted to be famous, and that she saw the internet as an easy way to achieve her goal. “Was much easier than becoming an actress“, he explained.

Continue after Advertising

Tabar was released from prison after several demonstrations that began in Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini. In September of this year, the young woman died while in police custody. She had been approached in Tehran for not wearing the hijab properly, as her hair was partially uncovered.

Under Iranian law, since April 1983, all women are required to wear the hijab in public. The rule applies to both residents of the place and visitors, regardless of belief or religion.

follow him Hugo Gloss on Google News and follow our news!

