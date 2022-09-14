Angelina Jolie’s $33 Million ‘Maleficent’ Salary Made Her the Highest-Paid Female Actress of 2013

Entertainment

In addition to being a humanitarian, mother and sex symbol, Angelina Jolie is a talented actress and filmmaker. She is often recognized for her ability to embody complex female characters who have a hard edge but a warm heart. A great example of such a character is his titular role in the Disney movie. maleficent in 2013, who many recognize as one of the most iconic Jolie characters of all time.

The film, which also starred Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora, was a huge success. Jolie reportedly took home a massive $33 million payday for bringing her star power to the role. She has since starred in a 2019 sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and is now in pre-production for a third party maleficent movie.

