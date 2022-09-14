Angelina Jolie’s $33 Million ‘Maleficent’ Salary Made Her the Highest-Paid Female Actress of 2013

In addition to being a humanitarian, mother and sex symbol, Angelina Jolie is a talented actress and filmmaker. She is often recognized for her ability to embody complex female characters who have a hard edge but a warm heart. A great example of such a character is his titular role in the Disney movie. maleficent in 2013, who many recognize as one of the most iconic Jolie characters of all time.

The film, which also starred Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora, was a huge success. Jolie reportedly took home a massive $33 million payday for bringing her star power to the role. She has since starred in a 2019 sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and is now in pre-production for a third party maleficent movie.

With her salary from ‘Maleficent’, Angelina Jolie became the highest paid actress of 2013

Disney executives acknowledged that the star had the charisma and A-list appeal needed to make the shoots a hit. Forbes reports that the $33 million salary Angelina Jolie took home maleficent made her the highest-paid actress of 2013. Following Jolie on that year’s list were Jennifer Lawrence ($26 million), Kristen Stewart ($22 million) and Jennifer Aniston ($20 million). But there is no doubt that maleficent became Jolie’s year.

It wasn’t just the money, however, that attracted Jolie to the role. While promoting the sequel in 2019, Jolie told Vanity Fair that she related deeply to the character and felt right at home playing her. “There have been times in my life where I felt misunderstood, like Maleficent, and not accepted,” Jolie commented at the time.

“I’ve been through different things in my life and I was happy to play Maleficent again,” she continued. She made me feel strong again. You have to go through everything – the ups and downs – because it leads to something bigger and bigger and makes you stronger.” For the sequel, she reportedly received $28 million upfront and likely made millions more as a producer.

Jolie has had a long (and profitable) decades-long career

From his first shows to his recent turn at Marvel’s entrance eternal, Jolie is no stranger to Hollywood success. And Disney isn’t the only production company to recognize its value. This has translated into some very profitable film businesses over the last two decades, ensuring their continued financial security.

In addition to its huge payments for the maleficent movies, Jolie has always earned an average salary of around $15-20 million per movie. As The Things notes, other impressive payouts she has received include the $35.5 million she earned for her role in eternalthe $20 million she earned for salt in 2010, and the $19 million she earned The touristwhich is impressive mainly because of how little time she’s spent on screen.

As you might expect, Jolie’s net worth reflects her huge degree of success.

Aside from just 2013, Jolie was also the highest paid actress in 2009 and 2011. So there’s a reason why she was able to demand such high salaries. Her efforts in production have also brought income out of her paydays as an actress. As of 2022, Angelina Jolie’s net worth was around $160 million. This number accounts for her roles in the film industry. But it also includes some of the other sources of income she has, like model endorsements. For example, she was paid $10 million to appear in ads for Louis Vuitton in 2011.

