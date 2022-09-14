Angelina Jolie’s $33 million salary on ‘Maleficent’ made her the highest-paid actress of 2013

In addition to humanitarian, mother and sex symbol, Angelina Jolie is a talented actress and filmmaker. She is often recognized for her ability to embody complex female characters who have a tough side but a warm heart. A great example of such a character is her title role in Disney’s Pernicious in 2013, who many recognize as one of Jolie’s most iconic characters.

The film, which also starred Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora, was a huge success. Jolie reportedly took home a huge $33 million payday for bringing her star power to her role. She has since starred in a 2019 sequel. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and is now in pre-production for a third Pernicious movie.

With her ‘Maleficent’ salary, Angelina Jolie became the highest paid female actress of 2013

Disney executives recognized that the star had the necessary charisma and A-list appeal to make youfilmed a hit. Forbes reports that the $33 million salary Angelina Jolie took home for Pernicious it made her the highest-paid female actress of 2013. Following Jolie on that year’s list were Jennifer Lawrence ($26 million), Kristen Stewart ($22 million), and Jennifer Aniston ($20 million). But there is no doubt that Pernicious made it the year of Jolie.

However, it wasn’t just the money that drew Jolie to the role. When promoting the sequel in 2019, Jolie told Vanity Fair that she deeply identified with her character and felt right at home playing her. “There were times in my life where I felt misunderstood, like Maleficent, and not accepted,” Jolie said at the time.

“I’ve been through different things in my life and I was happy to play Maleficent again,” she continued. She made me feel strong again. You have to go through everything, the ups and the downs, because she takes you to something bigger and bigger and makes you stronger.” For the sequel, she was reportedly paid $28 million up front and likely made millions more as a producer.

Jolie has had a long (and lucrative) career spanning decades

From his first concerts to his recent participation in the Marvel entry. eternalJolie is no stranger to Hollywood success. And Disney is not the only production company that recognizes the value of it. This has translated into some very lucrative film deals over the last two decades, ensuring you of continued financial security.

In addition to his huge payments for the Pernicious films, Jolie has consistently earned an average salary of around $15-20 million per film. As The Things points out, other impressive payouts she’s received include the $35.5 million she earned for her role in eternalthe $20 million he earned for Salt in 2010, and the $19 million he earned for The Turistwhich is impressive mainly because of how little time he spent on screen.

Unsurprisingly, Jolie’s net worth reflects her enormous degree of success.

Angelina Jolie attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at El Capitan Theater on September 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In addition to just 2013, Jolie was also the highest-paid actress in 2009 and 2011. So there’s a reason she’s been able to demand such large paychecks. Her efforts in producing her have also generated income outside of her paydays as an actress. As of 2022, Angelina Jolie’s net worth was reported to be approximately $160 million. This issue represents her roles in the film industry. But it also includes some of the other sources of income that she has, like model endorsements. For example, she was paid $10 million to appear in Louis Vuitton ads in 2011.

