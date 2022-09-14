Entertainment

Angelina Jolie’s $33 million salary on ‘Maleficent’ made her the highest-paid actress of 2013

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 28 3 minutes read

In addition to humanitarian, mother and sex symbol, Angelina Jolie is a talented actress and filmmaker. She is often recognized for her ability to embody complex female characters who have a tough side but a warm heart. A great example of such a character is her title role in Disney’s Pernicious in 2013, who many recognize as one of Jolie’s most iconic characters.

The film, which also starred Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora, was a huge success. Jolie reportedly took home a huge $33 million payday for bringing her star power to her role. She has since starred in a 2019 sequel. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and is now in pre-production for a third Pernicious movie.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 28 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Ibercaja Foundation – The fellow

4 seconds ago

Hailey and Justin Bieber, four years of marriage in pictures

4 mins ago

ᑕ❶ᑐ Former World Cup winner marvels at PSG star’s current form

14 mins ago

Brad Pitt and Ana de Armas conquer the scene

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button