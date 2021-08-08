News

Angelina Jolie’s afternoon with her daughter in Venice: all the photos

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The actress arrived in Orient Express, a short visit to Ca’ Rezzonico, then Punta della Dogana and the night at Cipriani. The shots of Matteo Tagliapietra, Interpress

Laura Berlinghieri

01 August 2021

VENICE. They arrived on Friday, just before 5 pm, aboard the magical Orient Express, at Venice Santa Lucia station. Dolce &Gabbana sandals and Dior raincoat, to protect yourself from the air conditioning of the train, black mask. Touch and escape in the lagoon for Angelina Jolie and her fourteen-year-old daughter Shiloh, depart from Paris with the most fascinating train.

Ironically, the actress was supposed to be part of the cast of the remake of “Assassin on the Orient Express”, directed in 2017 by Kenneth Branagh, but in the end she was discarded for too many changes she wanted to make to the role, and michele Pfeiffer was cast in her place. Peace made with the legendary train, one might say.

Loading...
Advertisements

Exactly one month after the start of the new edition of the Film Festival, Venice welcomes a star, but this time cinema has nothing to do with it, but rather the desire of a mother to spend a couple of days with her teenage daughter.

Of course, it must be considered that the mother is still one of the brightest stars in Hollywood and, for this reason, despite the black mask, just got off the train, she was immediately stopped by the fans – some of whom, in reality, were waiting for her right at the track – with whom she held back to pose in selfies.

Then, aboard a water taxi, she headed to the museum of Ca’ Rezzonico, which next year will be home to the Glass to Glass. Here he met Adriano Berengo, owner of the homonymous furnace-museum in Murano, and the artists Ai Weiwei and Prune Nourry. Then, a quick passage to the Cipriani hotel, for a change of dress: a splendid gray kaftan, signed Brunello Cucinelli, and a black bag by Yves Saint Laurent.

A outfit with which, around 7 pm, she headed to Punta della Dogana, where the exhibition “Contraposto Studies” dedicated to Bruce Nauman is underway. Then she returned to the hotel, where she had dinner with her daughter, and then left for Paris yesterday morning, while the “hunt” of the fans continued in the streets of Venice.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

370
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
339
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
308
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
308
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
271
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
258
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
251
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
248
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
231
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
219
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
To Top