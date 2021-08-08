Angelina Jolie’s afternoon with her daughter in Venice: all the photos

The actress arrived in Orient Express, a short visit to Ca’ Rezzonico, then Punta della Dogana and the night at Cipriani. The shots of Matteo Tagliapietra, Interpress

VENICE. They arrived on Friday, just before 5 pm, aboard the magical Orient Express, at Venice Santa Lucia station. Dolce &Gabbana sandals and Dior raincoat, to protect yourself from the air conditioning of the train, black mask. Touch and escape in the lagoon for Angelina Jolie and her fourteen-year-old daughter Shiloh, depart from Paris with the most fascinating train.

Ironically, the actress was supposed to be part of the cast of the remake of “Assassin on the Orient Express”, directed in 2017 by Kenneth Branagh, but in the end she was discarded for too many changes she wanted to make to the role, and michele Pfeiffer was cast in her place. Peace made with the legendary train, one might say.

Loading... Advertisements

Exactly one month after the start of the new edition of the Film Festival, Venice welcomes a star, but this time cinema has nothing to do with it, but rather the desire of a mother to spend a couple of days with her teenage daughter.

Of course, it must be considered that the mother is still one of the brightest stars in Hollywood and, for this reason, despite the black mask, just got off the train, she was immediately stopped by the fans – some of whom, in reality, were waiting for her right at the track – with whom she held back to pose in selfies.

Then, aboard a water taxi, she headed to the museum of Ca’ Rezzonico, which next year will be home to the Glass to Glass. Here he met Adriano Berengo, owner of the homonymous furnace-museum in Murano, and the artists Ai Weiwei and Prune Nourry. Then, a quick passage to the Cipriani hotel, for a change of dress: a splendid gray kaftan, signed Brunello Cucinelli, and a black bag by Yves Saint Laurent.

A outfit with which, around 7 pm, she headed to Punta della Dogana, where the exhibition “Contraposto Studies” dedicated to Bruce Nauman is underway. Then she returned to the hotel, where she had dinner with her daughter, and then left for Paris yesterday morning, while the “hunt” of the fans continued in the streets of Venice.