Angelina Jolie’s biggest beauty tip

Angelina Jolie She is one of the most beautiful actresses in the film industry. what are your beauty secrets? It has some very hidden but other tips that are as simple as they are functional. He has stood out for his beautiful feline features with large clear eyes and full lips, his two hallmarks, but the most important thing is that she has never looked overloaded with extreme makeup or extravagant outfits.

She is beautiful, there is no doubt about that, but she has talked in very few interviews about her secrets to stay so spectacular. She has three daughters to whom she has tried to instill that beyond physical appearance, what makes them beautiful is their mind, intelligence and education.

As for makeup, she says that her daughters, especially Zahara 13 years old, has more things than her. She claims her kit is pretty “boring” with just pink lipstick, eyeliner, and mascara. At 46, her biggest beauty secret is the dermatologist. She has radiant skin that is always cared for by the advice of an expert that she has turned to since she was a child thanks to her mother.

“I have had the same dermatologist as when I was eleven years old. Her name is Rhonda Rand, my mother took me there for the first time when I had my first scar as a child. She showed me the importance of being as natural as possible, which has helped me much”he confessed in an interview.

The French actress Marcheline Bertrand, her mother, knew perfectly well that beauty was about keep it natural as much as possibleShe was also not a woman who wore a lot of makeup except for special occasions. The Jolie dynasty has very marked features so it is not necessary to highlight one part more than the other, everything is more beautiful naturally.

He is not afraid of the passing of the years and has been working for a long time so that it is as little noticeable as possible. She has a great similarity with her mother and it is an aspect that she likes a lot. “When I look in the mirror, I see that I look like my mother and I like that. I also see that I am getting older and I love it, because it means that I am alive. But what I like the most is not only the appearance, it is much more Because I see my family in my face. I see my age.”

Definitely the best beauty secret that Angelina Jolie advises is to be as natural as possible and focus on self-confidence, intelligence and being attractive without much makeup.