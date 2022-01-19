Angelina Jolie’s black one is chic

Shopping time for the stars too. Angelina Jolie was spotted on the streets of New York in the company of sons Zahara and Maddox with a black coat that couldn’t be more chic. Among the Hollywood stars, after all, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife has always stood out for her sophisticated way of dressing. The actress of Maleficent he always looks elegant wherever he is and during the pandemic he took the opportunity to regain the comfort of long coats, warm, enveloping and absolutely effortless chic. Angelina Jolie loves monochromatic looks and regularly opts for neutral and classic colors that are always striking, like this version total black. Paparazzi with her two children as she walked out of a home improvement store, Angelina looked ethereal even on a simple day of errands. The actress she paired the black coat with a pair of black leather boots, and inspired us to copy her outfit by adapting it to our personal style.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The winter 2022 coat? Definitely long and straight. The long coat has also conquered Kate Middleton and overseas even the queen (of Hollywood) cannot do without it. With the new year and all our good intentions, we crave a new addition to our wardrobe essentials, and although there are almost infinite alternatives vying for our attention, we continue to ignore them by choosing in their place (always and in any case) the black coat. The long coat is a classic, a cornerstone of any wardrobe. The beauty of a black coat lies in its versatile nature. Whether your style sways towards muted minimalism, or your personal palette resembles an acid rainbow in neon, the black coat is an essential element in winter clothing that sets the stage for Spring 2022. Black is pure contrast that even in the darkest nuances manages to create light and this is exactly how a pink sweater or a yellow dress comes to life.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Angelina Jolie, however, opted for the classic total black look of an undercover star. The actress chose to match hers double-breasted wool coat to high black boots with leather effect thus creating an optical effect of continuity and elegance. Unmissable accessories, the American actress chose to complete everything with a Celine black and white maxi bag that stood out wonderfully in the total look. Okay and now that we’ve learned our dire need for a black coat, which one do we buy? There are numerous options when we go into the details of a long coat. A wrap-around duster with a waist belt and dropped shoulder is the perfect option for those who find layering the look difficult, while a double-breasted model with sharply tailored shoulders, on the other hand, gives the outfit a more minimal effect. Buying a long black coat doesn’t have to be rushed. When carefully considered, the new addition to your closet can prove to be a lifelong friend.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT What to buy at the 2022 winter sales READ NOW 12 trips you absolutely must do in 2022 READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io