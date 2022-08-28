Angelina Jolie’s black ones are chic

Angelina Jolie she is more excited than ever for her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt. The star of Eternals had shared on her Instagram a moving post in which she announced the new adventure that would await the 17-year-old. But she didn’t end there because recently the star accompanied her daughter to Spelman College, for the occasion Angelina Jolie wore a pair of black trousers with a relaxed silhouette and it seemed to us the perfect look for a back to office, with style. Thinking too hasty? It is true that we are still in the middle of summer and many of you are still on vacation while they also have yet to leave but autumn with its trends is coming and we want to be ready.

When asked how it feels to be a Spelman mom, Angelina Jolie he replies: “I’ll start crying! I haven’t started crying yet.” To face such an important day alongside her daughter Zahara, the actress opted for comfort and chicness with a pair of long black trousers perfect from morning to night. The model chosen by Angelina Jolie it is so impalpable that it ensures freshness and lightness by caressing the skin without weighing it down. The actress and director appears elegant wrapped in the lightness of the lines that are characterized by a long and wide silhouette. These are precisely the qualities that the perfect transeason trousers must have, the must-have garment for when it’s hot and you want to be comfortable, without giving up a refined touch, ideal to wear even in autumn.

How to wear Angelina Jolie’s black trousers?

The actress in a textbook look showed us the perfect total black uniform. Large, light and comfortable Angelina Jolie’s black pants they are ideal for the day worn in the office with a maxi male model shirt but they are also perfect for traveling combined with a pair of comfortable sneakers and a very light marine-style sweater that protects from the cold of the air conditioning. For the evening, on the other hand, they combine with a bright top and sandals with thin straps, bright accessories and a small shoulder bag. Angelina Jolie she may be a mother who is moved but her unmistakable style continues to excite us too.

Where to buy Angelina Jolie’s black pants?

