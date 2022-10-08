Angelina Jolie’s blacks are on trend

The inexorable end of the Brangelina has returned to the surface, in these days there is much talk of the new accusations of violence made by Angelina Jolie to ex-husband Brad Pitt. A personally (and mediatically) stormy moment for

47-year-old, who, however, does not give up the lightheartedness of an afternoon of shopping with her daughter Zahara and son Maddox, in the center of New York. And it is here that the bitterness seems to have been swept away (at least) for a moment, between smiles and reassuring looks that the paparazzi have inevitably managed to immortalize in their shots. Small great family joys, but not only.

Far be it from us to miss the last style lesson in terms of Fall 2022 shoe trendswhich comes right from black heeled ankle boots protagonists of Angelina Jolie’s look. A true passepartout with an urban heart, an accent of elegance and coolness at the same time that, contextualized in ours put, can only make us feel extremely pleased with all possible combinations. The concept of ankle boot with heel is brought to the maximum expression in Angelina Jolie’s look by the painted effect of black leather, as well as by the practical block heel that gives comfort and practicality. Non plus ultra detail is the square toe, another undisputed Fall 2022 fashion trend.

How to wear Angelina Jolie’s black ankle boots?

To whom he intends to copy Angelina Jolie’s look, let’s say: proceed quickly, and even with a light heart. It is in fact one put very simple to replicate, made up of only basic and essential items that you will surely already have at your disposal in your wardrobe. If not, do not worry: you can plan your investment because, being timeless classics, we are sure they will come in handy in all the styling of the next seasons to come. What allies are we talking about? Nothing but a long black coat and a white midi dress. The Fall 2022 fashion trends thus they meet in all their fascinating minimalism in Angelina Jolie’s look, giving casual elegance to hers black ankle boots with block heel. The latter can also be read as an accent of character: the Los Angeles actress did not choose a variant in traditional leather (with a matte, to be clear) but a proposal that exudes grit and (a lot) personality thanks to the varnishing of the leather. At the end of the styling, Angelina adds accessories, namely a maxi camel-colored shoulder bag and a pair of aviator-style sunglasses (because yes, the stars wear them even when the evening falls). Last but not least, her smile.

