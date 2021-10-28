News

Angelina Jolie’s daughter in her mother’s dress at the London premiere of The Eternals

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The daughters of Angelina Jolie they got a taste for it. In particular the fifteen year old Shiloh which, after the long dress beige by Gabriela Hearst pulled out of her mother’s wardrobe, and flaunted at the California premiere of The Eternals a few days ago, he repeated L’upcycling with a black and white Dior worn by the actress in 2019. This time choosing it for the première Londoner of the film.

Angelina Jolie, in 2019, during the press conference of Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil with the Dior dress

Getty Images Alberto E. Rodriguez

Shiloh Pitt Jolie during the London premiere of The Eternals with mother’s shortened Dior dress

Getty Images Karwai Tang

Combined with a pair of total black ballet flats and an elegant chignon, the dress, originally with a long and flared cut, has been shortened just above the knee, in line with the philosophy of creative and sartorial recycling to which the children of the Brangelina seem to have been educated. Just recently, in fact, Jolie told the magazine ET that her children always wear vintage clothes and that she enjoys playing with them in her wardrobe, using old clothes for new looks.

One choice sustainable and decidedly winning also given the general applause unleashed. A bit like what happened for the sparkling Elie Saab Couture chosen by the other daughter, the sixteen-year-old Zahara, also for the first Los Angeles premiere of the actress’s latest film.

Loading...
Advertisements

Angelina Jolie with her children at the first Los Angeles of The Eternals

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin Getty Images

The long dress studded with sequins and sequins lit up the scene. Just like mom did, with the same dress, on the red carpet of the 2014 Oscars.

There is no doubt. Dusting off clothes has never been so fun and glam.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you

.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

863
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
716
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
698
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
617
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
582
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
484
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
479
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
472
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
373
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
370
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top