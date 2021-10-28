Angelina Jolie’s daughter in her mother’s dress at the London premiere of The Eternals

The daughters of Angelina Jolie they got a taste for it. In particular the fifteen year old Shiloh which, after the long dress beige by Gabriela Hearst pulled out of her mother’s wardrobe, and flaunted at the California premiere of The Eternals a few days ago, he repeated L’upcycling with a black and white Dior worn by the actress in 2019. This time choosing it for the première Londoner of the film.

Angelina Jolie, in 2019, during the press conference of Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil with the Dior dress Getty Images Alberto E. Rodriguez Shiloh Pitt Jolie during the London premiere of The Eternals with mother’s shortened Dior dress Getty Images Karwai Tang

Combined with a pair of total black ballet flats and an elegant chignon, the dress, originally with a long and flared cut, has been shortened just above the knee, in line with the philosophy of creative and sartorial recycling to which the children of the Brangelina seem to have been educated. Just recently, in fact, Jolie told the magazine ET that her children always wear vintage clothes and that she enjoys playing with them in her wardrobe, using old clothes for new looks.

One choice sustainable and decidedly winning also given the general applause unleashed. A bit like what happened for the sparkling Elie Saab Couture chosen by the other daughter, the sixteen-year-old Zahara, also for the first Los Angeles premiere of the actress’s latest film.

Loading... Advertisements

Angelina Jolie with her children at the first Los Angeles of The Eternals Axelle / Bauer-Griffin Getty Images

The long dress studded with sequins and sequins lit up the scene. Just like mom did, with the same dress, on the red carpet of the 2014 Oscars.

There is no doubt. Dusting off clothes has never been so fun and glam.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you