Entertainment

Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, revolutionizes the networks with a new dance video

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Shiloh new Jolie-Pitt is the first biological daughter of the famous actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and of that there are no doubts, since in his face he inherits the beauty of both. Since his birth on May 27, 2006 in Namibia, Shiloh It has appeared in all communication portals, attracting attention with its style changes.

The young woman, who is about to turn 16 years old, has caused a stir on different occasions for her looks and her physical appearance. Since I was a child, Shiloh she wanted to “be a boy”, so her mother always supported her since it seemed healthy for her to experiment with her gender. “There is nothing more attractive, you could even say charming, than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions”, express Angeline.

Source link

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Mariah Carey sued over her hit ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

8 mins ago

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain transform into women of the 60’s for ‘Mothers Instinct’

9 mins ago

Lili Estefan says that to be skinny you have to have sex every day, whether or not the husband is at home

19 mins ago

He beat Thalía: the eldest daughter of Marco Antonio Solís showed off the narrowest waist of all

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button