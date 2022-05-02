Entertainment

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie Unveils Bit Red Hair Makeover

Angelina Jolie Daughters Knox Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt 16th Rome Film Festival, 'Eternals' Red Carpet, Rome, Italy - Oct 24, 2021

Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Shiloh Jolie-Pitt enjoys some fresh air while having coffee with a friend. Image: Shiloh Jolie-Bit Backgrounds USA May 1, 2022 Be sure to read the file: Derma / Backgrounds: +193101 usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Customers : pixel face before posting images containing children *

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Street Artist JR, actress Angelina Jolie and Box Thien Jolie-Pitt at the Los Angeles Premiere of MSNBC Films' 'Paper & Clue: A JR Project' at the Tolerance Museum in Los Angeles on November 18, 2021 Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere of MSNBC Films 'Paper & Clue: A JR Project', USA - 19 November 2021
Image Credit: Terma / BACKGRID

Shiloh Jolly-bit15, he made some small changes to his hair color. Angelina Jolie Y Brad PittThe ‘s daughter added a red rinse on Sunday, May 1, revealed her usual dark blonde hairstyle. Shiloh styled her hair into an elegant bun as she sat outside a Starbucks in Studio City, California, sipping coffee and smiling at a friend. Although the teen doesn’t quite admit that she’s a redhead, she definitely does wash! See below for the front and back photos of Shiloh’s hairstyle.

Previous: Shiloh Jolie Pitt with blonde hair for the premiere of ‘The Eternals’ in October 2021; Now: Shiloh Rocks Red Rhines Hair Makeover at Starbucks on May 1, 2022 (Photo: Mario Cordelli/Sofa Images/Shutterstock/Derma/Backrid)

Shiloh was dressed very casually for her afternoon trip to Starbucks. She was wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants, as well as a pair of white sneakers and black socks. Shiloh was wearing a black leather backpack on her shoulders as she sipped her coffee with a big smile on her face.

For years, Shiloh rocked the blonde locks she had gotten from him. famous father. She kept ‘doing’ Shorten But she grew her hair long for Angelina british fashion Photo taken when the family saw the 2020 election results. Shiloh had her long hair pieced together with her and her brother in a casual ponytail. knox I watched the CBS news coverage of the election.

Shiloh Jolie-Bit Red Rinse Hair Makeover at Starbucks on May 1, 2022 (Photo: Derma/Backgrid)

While Shiloh is at home in California, her mother is currently in the Ukraine. Elviv, the western city of the beleaguered country. The eternities The actress, who is a special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, has been visiting hospitals and visiting affected children. Russian invasion. During the trip, after having a drink at a local cafe and chatting with the townspeople, Angelina and her entourage hurried downstairs to seek shelter. Va air raid sirens.

Fortunately, Angelina was safe after the horrible incident. She calmly waved at the camera filming the scene and could then hear nearby fans say, “I’m fine.”

