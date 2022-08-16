Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh wants to move in with her dad Brad Pitt

It was recently revealed that Shiloh Jolie-Pittdaughter of Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie wants to move in with his dad, after being annoyed by his mother’s alleged manipulative tactics.

According to the American magazine “life style”, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt would have the intention of moving in with her dad Brad because: “She finds the manipulative tactics of battle for the custody of his mother, “said a source.

The alleged source would also have detailed that: “Shiloh hates that Angelina shows her as if he were some kind of puppy”. All the “drama” is too much for her.

In fact, she is said to be staying with dad Brad at his house in Los Feliz, Los Angeles.

But apparently that would not be all, because they assure that tHe also wanted to testify in court that he would now prefer to live with his father.

“Shiloh wants a life without drama, which Brad can provide. He will continue to see Angelina, but will limit the time to weekends,” the source continued.

Let’s remember that Brad Pitt can visit his children, without restrictions and as often as he wants, but this is not enough for the teenager.

The coming weeks and months will probably show if this is really true. However, Angelina Jolie should not get excited about the idea and Brad of a “new war announced”.