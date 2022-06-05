Angelina Jolie’s daughter surprises with her dance steps in the best TikTok style

For much of his childhood, Angelina Jolie He has tried to keep his children out of the public eye, to protect them from how complicated show business can be, now, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt He has caught the attention of the whole world by showing his immense talent for dance through TikTok.

It is not the first time that Shiloh has appeared in the headlines, as she was strongly criticized for her clothing choices and her very masculine looks, luckily for her, the press has already left that behind and now they focus on her particular personality and activities. to which the daughter of Angelina and Brad Pitt is dedicated.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt appears on social networks and draws everyone’s attention with her incredible dance steps

The 15-year-old girl has caused a sensation on TikTok for a video in which she can be seen dancing to the music of the American singer Lizzo. The moment was captured during a dance class in Los Angeles, California and the song that plays in the background while Shiloh dances is “About Damn Time”.

In the video, the young woman can be seen with a group of students as they demonstrate incredible choreography at the Millennium Dance Studio. This is not the first time that Shiloh has been related to dance, on previous occasions she had already talked about the latent talent that she has for said art.

Shiloh’s favorite activity is dancing, “she’s really good at it. She loves being able to feel the music, let herself go and be free”, reviewed Life&Style magazine. Thousands of people hope to see Angelina and Brad’s daughter dancing again.

