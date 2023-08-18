Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Vivienne Is Unrecognizable Because of Bangs and Growth Spurt

Angelina Jolie’s younger daughter Vivienne has made another change that has fans surprised. It wasn’t long before the growth she showed caught our attention, especially, a year ago, when we saw her walking with her mother in Los Angeles, months after we saw her (which was during the promotions of the successful film in which his mother starred, ‘Eternals’).

In those pictures we can see that Vivien has grown up a lot and that too At 15, she was nearly as tall as her mother., something we saw with the first born Shiloh and, in general, with all of Angelina Jolie’s children, who usually go out together and make the ‘fandom’ nervous because of their age. And the fact that now, the “little girl” has come out with a new ‘look’ of hair with bangs and given another change, very typical for boys and girls of her age. And the pictures are viral on Twitter.

We like to continue to observe it like the rest of its brothers Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax and KnoxThe latter twin has an ‘agender’ style that fans celebrate through their comments, as it seems to happen because Angelina has always made them feel are free to choose how to express themselves through fashion, Anyway, how fast time flies!

