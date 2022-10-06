Angelina Jolie’s elegant white dress beautiful in Los Angeles

The sun always beats on the star’s nest, it is almost as if it were always summer, perhaps a little for the atmosphere, perhaps a little for the everyday lifestyle, but in Los Angeles in early October the temperature it’s still hot. The city of celebs, the true city of second chances, is in fact inhabited by movie stars, influencers, TV personalities, journalists and artists, but above all by people who pursue their dreams and the much desired Hollywood success. Los Angeles is a magical place to go and every corner of it is very easy to come across your favorite actor by pure chance who, like any other human being, can be found wandering around the great streets of the city of angels. It may even happen that you meet the beautiful and ultra-talented Angelina Jolie than today, in the company of his daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, strolled along the sides of the busy streets of Los Angeles. Mom of six, she is currently experiencing a turbulent period due to the recent accusations she has made against her ex-husband. Brad Pitt, witnessing a violent episode both verbally and physically during a plane flight in 2016, with her and their children. Despite the particularly delicate situation, or perhaps precisely for this reason, Angelina carve out time to spend with his family. Seen today in Los Angeles with Vivienne, Angelina wears a really simple and pure look.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A long milky white dress, with a square neckline and narrow straps that join a slightly fitted bustier which then, on the contrary, widens into a wide, very long bell skirt with pleats that extend to the ankles. To cover her shoulders, a very light and soft gray sheer fabric that reveals the white-dress. As a shoe to complete the look she opts for a pair of flat sand-colored sandals and instead as accessories she wears a pair of teardrop sunglasses with very fine temples and slightly dark lenses, a cocoa-colored shoulder bag, a pair of well-worn earrings. visible thanks to the hair gathered in a high ponytail and finally a simple gold-plated necklace. The daughter in the company of her mother, on the other hand, wears a more casual and jaunty look, a decidedly comfortable outfit for a quiet day in the city, with a slightly oversized cream-colored t-shirt and long gray sweatpants. Despite the honey-colored hair gathered in a slightly disheveled low chignon, it is still not possible to see the beautiful face of Vivienne because it is hidden by the surgical mask. In a really tense moment full of obstacles between the two former lovers, it warms the heart to be able to see a mother spending quality time with her daughter despite the difficulties, demonstrating that despite everything, the family always comes before everything else. always.