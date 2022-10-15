Angelina Jolie’s emotional email to Brad Pitt released

posted on 10/13/2022 20:31



(Credit: Playback/Instagram)

An emotional email that Angelina Jolie sent, in January 2021, to Brad Pitt, before the process of separation of the two, reveals that the disagreements of the now-ex-couple began before controversies involving their relationship came to light. The actress begins the message, which she went viral on TikTok, by saying she’s “putting it down in writing so she doesn’t get emotional.” O Entertainment Tonight verified the veracity of the text, found in one of the artists’ lawsuits.

The email begins with Angelina commenting on the decision to sell her share of the Chateau Miraval winery, which belonged to the couple and is now the subject of one of the lawsuits filed by Pitt against the ex.

“It’s the place where we brought the twins home and where we got married because of a plaque in my mother’s memory. A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now impossible to write this without cry. I’ll keep my memories of what it was a decade ago. But it’s also the place that marks the beginning of the end for our family — and a business that’s centered on alcohol. I hoped that somehow it could become something that come together and find light and peace. I see now how you really wanted me to leave and you will probably be happy to receive this email,” he says.

“(I was) hampered by decisions made that show no interest in sharing the business or fundamentally transforming it into something that would be healthier for our children… biggest global injustices because everything else seems smaller. This is so hard. I wish I could have this discussion and is it so important? I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the ones I had to take lightly. too much for me to be in a position where I felt like I had to separate myself from the father of my children,” the actress continued.

“I wish the business all the best, and I sincerely hope the kids will feel different about Miraval when they’re older and visit you there. But Miraval for me died in September 2016, and everything I’ve seen in the years since has confirmed that. “.

In September of this year, Angelina’s former company filed a lawsuit worth around $250 million against Pitt, alleging that the actor plotted to wrest control of the winery from her. The lawsuit cites the actor’s addiction to alcohol, in addition to the plane incident in 2016.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were married in 2014 and have six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahar, 17, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, 14, and Knox, 14.