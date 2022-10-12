Angelina Jolie’s ex-company asks for R$ 1 billion in lawsuit against Brad Pitt

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Nouvel, the former investment company of actress Angelina Jolie, has filed a lawsuit against Brad Pitt. The company accuses the actor of devaluing the Château Miraval winery, in Provence, a region in the south of France.

According to documents obtained by Insider, the lawsuit seeks at least R$1 billion in compensatory damages. Earlier this year, Pitt sued his ex-wife for having sold part of her in the venture without consulting him first.

Nouvel’s legal department claims that Pitt transferred company assets in secrecy in retaliation during Jolie’s divorce.

The lawyers also claim that Miraval Provence, a partnership between Château Miraval and the Famille Perrin vineyard, used an illegal registration of the name Château Miraval in different countries, under orders from Pitt and his friend Marc Perrin. According to documents from the legal team, the move had “devastating financial consequences”.

But the accusations don’t stop there. Nouvel says Brad Pitt helped joint-stock company Mondo Bongo block decisions made by investors at Château Miraval, causing losses at Quimicum, a company that owns part of the winery.

In August, People magazine revealed that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt starred in a jigsaw on a plane in 2016. The fight would have led to the divorce of the most starred couple in Hollywood. According to the magazine, Pitt would have shaken Jolie and punched the ceiling.