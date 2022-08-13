Angelina Jolie’s goal with the longest trial in Hollywood

Six years have passed since the most mediatic couple in Hollywood surprised everyone with their divorce, although they still have a legal battle for custody of their six children. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have not yet reached an agreement on the custody of their children, but apparently the interpreter of ‘Maleficent’ refuses to let her ex-husband keep the children. A source from the ‘New York Post’ revealed that “Angelina is determined that Brad will never get 50/50 custody. There are those who say that she will not rest until the children are legally adults, so Brad will never have joint custody. “.

Recall that last year, the Supreme Court of California rejected the request of the protagonist of ‘Moneyball’ to review the case and the custody of the children remained in the hands of the actress. That joint custody decision was overturned in July because the judge handling the case, John Ouderkirk, was disqualified and removed from the case by three other judges, who decided he had committed an “ethical misconduct” by not disclosing his “professional relationships.” with Pitt’s advisers.”



Brad Pitt

Now Brad Pitt has opened another case against his ex-wife, as a result of some vineyards that the couple had in France, and whose sale by Angelina Jolie represents a breach of the agreement with the actor and was motivated with the intention of “harming “to the father of her children. Sources close to the actor consider that the actress is doing everything possible so that her children “do not want to have anything to do with him” after coming of age. So far Pitt has not given up and continues his legal fight for joint custody.

An altercation that occurred on a plane, between the actor and his adopted son Madoxx, in 2016, when the young man was 15 years old, was one of the reasons argued by Jolie to request a divorce. Apparently Pitt attacked Maddox, although the actor has always denied it. “It was much more complicated than that,” said the actress. Pitt admitted to having a drinking problem and yelling at one of his children, but he always denied physically abusing him. After an investigation carried out by the FBI, the actor was cleared of alleged child abuse related to the plane incident.

In an interview for ‘Vogue’, Angelina Jolie assured “I separated for the well-being of our family and it was the right decision. There are those who have profited from my silence, and our children see lies about them in the media on a daily basis. But I remind them that they know the truth about her, and that they own her and her mind, “the actress also said, who definitely seems to refuse to share custody of her children with Brad Pitt. The couple had 6 children throughout their marriage. Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, and Knox, 14, are the biological children. On the other hand, they adopted 21-year-old Maddox, 18-year-old Pax, and 17-year-old Zahara.