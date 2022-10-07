Angelina Jolie’s home remedy to rejuvenate and look from 20 to 40

Angelina Jolie She became a fashion icon for dozens of women and girls who closely follow her career and initiatives, because not only her altruistic work and her talent in front of the cameras have conquered them, but also her unparalleled beauty and her spectacular complexion. For this reason, we wanted to reveal one of its most famous home remedies to look from 20 to 40.

The home remedy to get rid of 20 years

Angelina Jolie He once confessed to the press that he follows a healthy diet in which he continually tries to eat turmeric as part of his daily diet. For as his personal physician has revealed, he is a natural ingredient It has multiple benefits for health and beauty.

Angelina Jolie. Photo: Archive

What are the benefits of turmeric on the skin?

The turmeric It is a species that is used in many regions of the world as a fundamental part of its gastronomy and home remedies, because thanks to its rich content of vitamins B, C; calcium, iron, manganese, magnesium, zinc, potassium and copper, we know that it has properties that can be used in cosmetics.

Turmeric is believed to be a natural purifier and antioxidant, helping to combat the signs of aging and the side effects of free radicals, as well as fight with acne, blemishes and wrinkles.

Turmeric benefits. Photo: Archive

Home remedy with turmeric to obtain natural collagen and moisturize the face

Ingredients:

Half a teaspoon of turmeric powder Two tablespoons of natural yogurt without sugar a teaspoon of honey 10 drops of aloe vera oil.

Turmeric face mask. Photo: Archive

Step 1

Stir the teaspoon of turmeric powder with the teaspoon of honey, then mix both ingredients with the yogurt and beat very well until it forms the consistency of a puree.

Step 2

Finally, pour the 10 drops of aloe vera oil and mix perfectly, then you can use it.

Way of use

Apply on the face with the help of a brush, then let it rest for about 30 minutes and wash with enough soap and water. It is recommended to use this home remedy two or three times a week to look from 20 to 40. However, before doing so, perform an allergy test to rule out damage.

