Angelina Jolie’s illness

Angelina Jolie presented an illness that was triggered by her separation from Brad Pitt – her ex-husband and father of her children.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were one of the most stable couples in Hollywood, however, years later they announced their unexpected separation that took thousands of fans by surprise.

Years after her divorce, actress Angelina Jolie revealed that she had this condition that greatly affected her, since it is not easy to face the process of a divorce and the famous suffered physically and psychologically.

In 2016, Angelina spoke in an interview that a year earlier she was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, derived from her divorce process from Brad Pitt, with whom she had five children.

“Sometimes women who have families put themselves last, until it shows in their own health”he reflected.

Although the famous did not detail how she experienced this condition, or what her symptoms were, she assured that her paralysis was caused by the stress she experienced during her divorce. Fortunately, she was able to recover as the disease disappeared on its own with time, as she has no treatment.

What is Bell’s palsy?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is a disorder of the easy nerve or seventh cranial nerve that causes the person to lose the ability to contract some muscles of the face and can even affect saliva, tears, hearing. or the ability to perceive flavors.

As its name indicates, it is the loss of mobility of the muscles on one side of the face. Some of the symptoms may be a feeling of stretched skin, difficulty closing one eye, eating, drinking or smiling. Others may be drooling because they cannot control facial muscles, have headaches and even sensitivity to sounds.

