Angelina Jolie’s incredible resemblance to her mother

In addition to the profession (Marcheline was also an actress), Angelina Jolie and his mother share a amazing physical resemblance. On this occasion, we offer some keys to the life of the mother of this artist and we also remember when the ex of Brad Pitt he referred to her with emotional words. To continue; the details.

Her name was Marcia Lynne Bertrand, but she became much better known as Marcheline Bertrand, which led many to be confused and think that she was a French artist. Born on May 9, 1950 in the United States, Marcheline Bertrand studied acting with Lee Strasberg and had some jobs in both film and television.

In this last medium, for example, he participated in an episode of the series iron side (1971). In turn, in cinema she acted in films like The man who loved women (1983) and Lookin’ to Get Out (1982), a film directed by and starring Jon Voightwho was legally her husband between 1971 and 1980.

Marcheline Bertrand and Angelina Jolie – Source: Twitter Retro Image (/ImagenRetro)

As a result of this relationship, their two children were born: James Haven in 1973 and Angelina Jolie in 1975. On the other hand, Bertrand also dedicated to the production (in 1983 he founded Woods Road Productions) and humanitarian work. He carried out these tasks for decades until on January 27, 2007, At the age of 56, she died of ovarian cancer..

Angelina Jolie and the emotional words she dedicated to her mother

If there is someone who is responsible for keeping Marcheline’s legacy alive, it is precisely her daughter, Angelina Jolie. On several occasions, the star of hits like maleficent Y Eternals She has spoken publicly about it, hinting at how important her mother was and continues to be to her.

In 2020, for example, the actress posted a letter on New York Times in which he dedicated honest and emotional words to his mother. To start, expressed how difficult it was for her to lose her mother when she was just 31 years old and highlighted how everything changed after the sad outcome.

Angelina with her mother at the premiere of Original Sin (2001)

On the other hand, he also recalled how hard it was for Bertrand that her husband, Jon Voight, was unfaithful to him. In this regard, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife indicated that this “set fire to his dream of a family”, but still “continued to enjoy being a mother”. “Her dreams of becoming an actress were diluted when she found herself, at 26, with two children and a former celebrity who overshadowed her,” Jolie wrote to finish.

What do you think? Were you aware of all these details related to the life of Marcheline Bertrand, Angelina Jolie’s mother?