Angelina Jolie’s Italian summer between clapping and shopping

Italy has entered the heart of Angelina Jolie, who has chosen our country to spend a summer of work and emotions. The diva of Tomb Rider and Mr. & Mrs. Smith is shooting her fifth film as director in Puglia and Basilicata, “Without blood”, based on the book “Senza blood” by Alessandro Baricco. They have been months of intense work, but not only … Angelina Jolie is leaving traces even outside the set. The last sighting took place in Rome.

Shopping in Campo de ‘Fiori

The 47-year-old Hollywood diva appeared – gorgeous as always – on the streets of the capital, wearing a look from the Alberta Ferretti SS 2022 collection: a long sand-colored dress, high-waisted trousers and a coordinated bag. And she wasn’t alone. In addition to the inevitable bodyguards, her daughters Vivienne, 13, and Zahara, 17, kept her company. In the center of Rome, Jolie also met an exceptional friend: fellow actress Salma Hayek, wife of the president and CEO of Kering François-Henri Pinault. With her daughters, Angelina Jolie strolled through the central streets browsing among food shops and spice stalls around Campo de ‘Fiori and then bought some utensils for the kitchen.

The set between Matera and Martina Franca

Filming on “Without Blood” began in May. The announcement was made by the commissioner for public works of Martina Franca, a town in the province of Taranto also known for the production of high-end clothing. Subsequently, the set was moved to Matera, where Angelina Jolie had already been spotted in March for an inspection in the locations deemed ideal for the scenic adaptation. The actress and director had presented herself wearing vertiginous heels, thus defying the risk of falling on the slippery chianche of the ancient city, which has now become the usual venue for major film productions. She and she then returned to town in early June to kick off filming. The link between Matera and the productions of the big screen began with Pier Paolo Pasolini, who set his masterpiece “The Gospel according to Matthew” (1964) here, but the true international consecration of the city of the Sassi is always linked to the religious theme with ” The Passion ”by Mel Gibson (2004). The Matera set of the film directed by Jolie was set up in the Sasso Caveoso area. The rest of the shot was set in Valle d’Itria, in the southern part of the Murge area. The film is produced by the British Fremantle Company and tells the story of a family who lives on an isolated farm and in which a commando raids in search of revenge, killing father and son: only the daughter is saved, hidden in a trapdoor. Nina.

The flight of the angel in Lazio

Between one shoot and the next, Angelina Jolie could not resist the thrill of the thrill and went to Rocca Massima, in Lazio, where she presented herself accompanied by a dozen bodyguards to try the flight of the angel. It’s called Flying in The Sky and it’s the longest zipline in the world. Hooked to a steel cable supported by two pylons, suspended in the void at a height of 310 meters, Jolie has covered over two kilometers of heartbeat admiring the panorama of the Agro Pontino. Shortly before the experience, she stopped at Bar Volo where she was photographed by the staff and the shot ended up directly on social media.

Facebook content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Fifth film as a director

“Without Blood” is Angelina Jolie’s fifth directorial film, whose acting debut was just seven years old, in 1982, in Hal Ashby’s Lookin ‘to Get Out. The consecration of her as a movie diva is linked to the character of Lara Croft in Tomb Raider (2001) and her last appearance dates back to last year with Eternals (directed by Chloé Zhao). His directorial debut took place in 2007 with the documentary A Place in Time and in 2011 with the film In the Land of Blood and Honey (In the Land of Blood and Honey), followed by Unbroken (2014), By the Sea ( 2015) and First They Killed My Father (2017).

At the opening, Angelina Jolie in Alberta Ferretti SS 2022. Photo courtesy Alberta Ferretti