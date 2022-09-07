Angelina Jolie’s legal fight against Brad Pitt goes to the next level

ads

Like most aspects of their divorce proceedings, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s feud over Chateau Mirabelle has been a long, contentious and confusing one. In addition to its bitter custody battle, the French vineyard is one of the main points of contention between the warring exes. Pitt would have taken the road with Jolie over her legal dramas. However, according to her, he also made shady moves to steal part of her from his vino venture.

The Wall Street Journal reported in 2021 that Jolie had sold her stake in the vineyard to third parties. Four months later, Page Six reported that Pitt was suing Jolie over the sale. He insisted that she had a contractual obligation to offer him the right of refusal before selling her interest to an outside interest. Now, Jolie is suing Pitt over the vineyard, claiming he stole it from her “in retaliation” for their breakup, reports Page Six. She’s demanding $250 million from him, which would buy a lot of Two Buck Chuck.

Jolie alleges that Pitt and his co-conspirators nefariously robbed her winery to ensure she never saw a dime of revenue. She also claims that Pitt leveraged her actions to coerce her into having conversations about their family matters. If true, the last demand has definitely failed. In an interview with The Guardian, Jolie compared “[her] experience in states with [her kids]” to human rights violations and the situation of victims of rape of children and displaced persons.