Angelina Jolie’s looks in Paris fashion trend to copy now

Angelina Jolie landed in Paris this week, surrounded as always by her large family. The actress, who was in the French capital to celebrate the first seven graduates of the program she is promoting together with Guerlain and UNESCO dedicated to women and beekeeping, obviously did not fail to show off trendy looks to immediately copy this Summer 2021 .

Getty Images

In fact, she appeared radiant on the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in the company of Shiloh, Zahara and Pax Jolie Pitt, with a coordinated summer suit in shades of beige with an elegant jacket and palazzo pants made by Chloé. Under the blazer with a knot at the waist (which she then took off), Angelina Jolie’s outfit included a white t-shirt with a round neckline, a must-have item in Angelina’s wardrobe, matching the mask of the same color. A pair of nude pointed toe stiletto heels and a Louis Vuitton minibag complete the look.

Getty Images

Between visiting an exhibition and some shopping, the actress was then seen leaving the Guerlain shop always in the company of her children: this time she wore a white midi shirt dress, with a typically summer flavor, tight around the waist and always paired with dizzying beige pointy shoes. A color that Jolie would seem to love particularly in summer and that she has always chosen these days for the awards ceremony of Women for Bees, declined this time in a sleeveless dress.

Getty Images

For the evening, spent in a restaurant near the Eiffel Tower, the American actress finally opted for a black dress with a soft knot on the front, combined with a black bag and pointed scape with an ankle strap. Jolie did not fail to leave then to show off her favorite travel look, which appeared often in recent months and made up of the signature camel-colored trench coat and the Cabas Orizzontale maxi bag by Celine.

Getty Images

Although photographed radiant and smiling, in the company of her children, another media storm has actually hit Jolie these days, which adds to the ongoing negotiations regarding the divorce with Brad Bitt. A longtime friend of the actress reportedly released a statement questioning that one of the couple’s adopted children, Maddox, was not actually an orphan at the time of the adoption.

Getty Images

However, all this does not seem to affect the actress who, always involved in humanitarian causes that often concerned women, declared during the Guerlain event: “I like to see women reach their full potential. […] I know that an educated woman educates others. The reason this sisterhood is so important is because I know that women who received their degrees today will share the knowledge and pass it on to other people around the world. I’m sure.”

