Angelina Jolie’s mural in Milan on World Breast Cancer Day

The powerful image of a mural with the face of Angelina Jolie showing her breast after mastectomy, in the World Breast Cancer Daydraws the attention of the residents of Milan.

‘Love Yourself’ is a new work by the artist aleXsandro Palombo, which is being exhibited in the street starting this Wednesday morning, October 19. It is a very special date in which the struggle and strength of women who face a diagnosis of breast cancer are valued.




The American actress Angelina Jolie appears in this work by the Italian aleXsandro Palombo showing her preventive double mastectomy for breast cancer, a surgery she underwent in 2018.




The mural can be seen in the heart of Milan, in Piazza San Babila. The street artist is an activist known for his works committed to social rights. Palombo was the artist who cut Marge Simpson’s hair in front of the Iranian consulate in Milan. On his Instagram account, he defines himself as a contemporary pop artist and activist, focused on pop culture, society, diversity, ethics, and human rights.




