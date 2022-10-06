Angelina Jolie’s new complaint shows that the war with Brad Pitt goes far

Angelina Jolie filed a new complaint against ex-husband Brad Pitt on Tuesday, revealing new details about what she described in court documents as “his abusive behavior on a private plane in 2016 that led to the dissolution of the marriage.”

In a lawsuit in Los Angeles, attached as part of a legal battle over a winery the actors owned together, the actress’ lawyers said negotiations to sell her share of the business to Pitt were cut short because he demanded she sign “an confidentiality agreement that would contractually prohibit her from speaking out of court about the actor’s physical and emotional abuse against her and her children.”

The suit goes on to describe a prolonged physical and verbal outburst in September 2016 when Pitt, Jolie and their six children flew from France to California. “Pitt smothered one of the children and hit another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her,” the document states, adding that at one point “he spilled beer on Jolie; in another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.” Federal authorities who investigated the incident, however, declined to bring criminal charges. Days after that plane trip, the actress filed for divorce.

Pitt’s attorney, Anne Kiley, said he accepted responsibility for some things in his past, but that he wouldn’t accept being held responsible for things he didn’t do. Jolie and Pitt’s separation has dragged on for years, with a fierce legal battle over custody of their children and, more recently, a lawsuit filed by the actor over French winery Château Miraval, which the couple bought more than a decade ago. Pitt’s lawsuit, filed this year, accused his ex-wife of violating his “contractual rights” when she sold her half of the company to a subsidiary of the Stoli Group without her approval.

Jolie’s new complaint claims she only sold her stake after negotiations over requiring a confidentiality agreement failed. The suit states that the FBI agent, who investigated allegations that Pitt physically assaulted Jolie and her children on the plane in 2016, “concluded that the government had probable cause to charge Pitt with a federal felony for his conduct that day.”

An FBI-written report on the case, which was reported by several media outlets in August, including The New York Times, which obtained the document, states that the agent provided the U.S. Attorney with “copies of a statement of cause likely related to this incident.” “After reviewing the document, the US Attorney’s representative discussed the merits of this investigation with the agent on the case. It was agreed by all parties that the criminal charges would not be prosecuted due to a number of factors,” the report said, which further described Jolie as “conflicted over whether or not to support the charges” related to the case.

Representatives for the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles declined to comment. “She went to great lengths to try to protect her children from reliving the pain Pitt inflicted on the family that day,” the actress’ lawyers argued in the new complaint. “But when Pitt filed this lawsuit seeking to reassert control over Jolie’s financial life and force her to join him as a business partner, she forced her to publicly defend herself.”

According to Jolie’s account of the 2016 flight in court records, the dispute began when Pitt accused Jolie of being “too respectful” of her children and began yelling at her in the bathroom. “Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her against the wall,” the lawsuit states. “Pitt then punched the roof of the plane several times, causing Jolie to come out of the bathroom.” “When one of the children came to their mother’s defense, Pitt attacked her, causing her to grab him from behind. In the midst of the altercation, Pitt choked one of the children and hit another in the face.”

The 2016 flight has been the subject of media reports since its occurrence. In November of that year, the FBI released a statement saying that it had closed its investigation into the flight and that no charges had been filed. According to information from Puck Nees, in August, Jolie was seeking information about the case from the FBI as an anonymous person in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit and publishing details of the report.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met on the set of the movie “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” in 2005. In the feature, they played a couple of hired assassins to kill each other. In 2008, they bought a controlling interest in Château Miraval, considering it both a family home and a business; years later, the couple married on the property. They have six children, aged between 14 and 21.

The French winery, known for its rosé wine, is at the center of a legal dispute between the divorced couple. In February, Pitt sued Jolie and her former company, claiming she violated her “contractual expectations” when she sold her stake in the wine company to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group. According to the lawsuit, the former couple had an understanding that neither would sell their share of the winery without the other’s consent. “Jolie pursued and then consummated the alleged sale in secret, purposefully keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating her ex-husband’s contractual rights,” the actor’s lawsuit describes.

Last month, Jolie’s former company, which is now owned by the Stoli Group, sued Pitt, refuting his version of events and his claim that the sale constituted a “hostile takeover.” In the actress’ own counter-suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, she said she chose to sell her share of the wine business because she was “uncomfortable with being in an alcohol-related business, considering her ex -husband has a recognized alcohol abuse problem”. Pitt told The Times in 2019 that after Jolie filed for divorce, he spent time attending Alcoholics Anonymous and was committed to sobriety.

In their lawsuits, Pitt and Jolie shared conflicting accounts of how negotiations around the winery fell apart. In the heartthrob’s lawsuit, he claimed that Jolie backed out of the interim settlement last year after a judge overseeing the custody dispute issued a ruling against her, prompting her to turn to the Stoli Group. In contrast, the actress claimed that Pitt was the one to back out of the deal after she refused to agree to his no-depreciation clause, forcing her to turn to another buyer. This war goes far.