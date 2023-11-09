Angelina Jolie’s new fashion brand has partnered with Chloé

It’s not unusual for A-listers to start their own fashion brands – think the Olsen Twins or Victoria Beckham. Nevertheless, actress Angelina Jolie’s new label stands out with its unusual concept – albeit one that is completely in line with her widely publicized humanitarian values. Announcing the launch of Atelier Jolie on Instagram in May, Jolie wrote, “Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world.”

While it wasn’t immediately clear what the brand would actually look like, Atelier Jolie’s first collaborative project now reflects its ethos as well as its aesthetic. Its first partnership is with Chloé, a Richemont-owned, sustainability-focused brand, which Jolie previously noted was “one of the first luxury brands to become a B Corp.” (B corporations are businesses that have been certified to meet certain standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability in order to balance profit and purpose.)

Featuring fluid fabrics, comfortable tailoring, elevated essentials and accessories including shoes and bags, the Chloé x Atelier Jolie collection is timeless and focused on evening wear. And it stands out with its green identity. The Chloé x Atelier Jolie range contains at least 80 percent low-impact materials – impressive, and a percentage that is even higher than Chloé’s previous collections. These materials include organic silk, organic crepe de Chine and certified wool.

Former Chloé creative director Gabriella Hearst and Atelier Jolie founder Angelina Jolie. (Photo: Chloe)

Through Chloé’s responsible-sourcing framework, the collection includes partnerships with various social organizations. These include Akanzo, a Madagascar-based social enterprise that focuses on the training and promotion of craftsmanship. Another partner, La Fabrique Nomad, is a Paris-based program that promotes professional inclusion for refugee and migrant artisans in France.

Photo: Chloe

Jolie’s influence in this collection certainly extends beyond her humanitarian work: Many of the pieces are inspired by special pieces of clothing the actress has owned over the decades. A black velvet cape is one such quietly glamorous example. Another personal item that served as inspiration for the collection is a white embroidered cotton dress that Jolie wore as a child, and continues to wear as a top today.

Photo: Chloe

With pieces like a three-piece black suit made from deadstock wool gabardine and a fluid white dress made from deadstock micro silk sable, the designs reflect the feminine power of not only Jolie but also Gabriela Hearst – the brand’s eponymous and recently deceased creative Director who worked with Jolie on this collection. And, one can imagine, its future wearers.

The Chloé x Atelier Jolie collection will hit Chloé stores next January. Prices will range from US$850 (S$1,152) to US$5,000.