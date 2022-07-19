Angelina Jolie’s new friend, Salma Hayek, is in charge of getting her a partner

Salma Hayek she is willing to play matchmaker and has her sights set on finding a man for Angelina Jolie. The director of the movie “Sin Sangre” played by the Mexican actress, has been involved in a series of heated legal battles with her ex-husband Brad Pitt for the past six years and has not had a serious romantic relationship since 2016.

According to close sources, now Angelina Jolie is ready to start looking for her soulmate and Salma Hayek is willing to be the one to help her find her. Some time ago you could see an image of Jolie crossing a street near Brooklyn, with a bottle of wine in hand visiting her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller.

Although it was said that they had a nice time reminiscing about the old days, this date did not rekindle their young love. The source commented, “She wasn’t interested in going back in time after all.” It was also rumored that Angelina Jolie was dating Grammy-winning artist The Weeknd earlier this year, but the source noted that Jolie “He found it somewhat childish at the end.”

Now, Jolie she could be asking her friend for advice Salma Hayek to help her find a man she finds interesting. The two stars of “The Eternals” quickly struck up a friendship while filming the hit Marvel movie, becoming so close that Angelina Jolie I was looking forward to working with the Mexican actress again. Both are currently shooting “Bloodless” in Italy, which is being written, directed and produced by Jolieand in which the leading role is played by Hayekwhich allows them to spend a lot of time together.

Image: Twitter

Angelina Jolie is surprised how Salma Hayek she found her soulmate in the world and she would love that kind of man for her. Hayek she married her billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault, in 2009, three years after meeting him at an event at Venice’s Palazzo Grassi. The source confessed that Angelina Jolie you are looking for a partner who can match you intellectually speaking, and Salma Hayek she is eager to start looking for someone her friend can go out with on a romantic night. “He’s already looking for Angie to go on some dates with,” the source added.