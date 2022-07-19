Entertainment

Angelina Jolie’s new friend, Salma Hayek, is in charge of getting her a partner

Salma Hayek she is willing to play matchmaker and has her sights set on finding a man for Angelina Jolie. The director of the movie “Sin Sangre” played by the Mexican actress, has been involved in a series of heated legal battles with her ex-husband Brad Pitt for the past six years and has not had a serious romantic relationship since 2016.

According to close sources, now Angelina Jolie is ready to start looking for her soulmate and Salma Hayek is willing to be the one to help her find her. Some time ago you could see an image of Jolie crossing a street near Brooklyn, with a bottle of wine in hand visiting her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller.

