Angelina Jolie’s nudes









Angelina Jolie and Denzel Washington coincided for the first and only time on a professional level in the cast of The bone Collector (1999). both stars of Hollywood star in this film directed by Phillip Noyce (he has also signed other great titles such as Imminent Danger or Dead Calm), which broke some of the molds of suspense films. Is about a thriller in which Angelina Jolie is the active part of the storyand the absolute protagonist of the final outcome.









Still from the movie ‘The Bone Collector’ (1999)

The bone Collector (The bone collector in English), is the film adaptation of the novel of the same title written by Jeffery Deaver. Denzel Washington plays here the homicide agent Lincoln Rhymes, a policeman who is left quadriplegic in a work accident while investigating a serial killer who is leaving clues in each of his crimes. Despite his disability, he continues to search for the murderer in question and needs the indispensable help of rookie officer Amelia Donaghy, played by Angelina, to find the psychopath who is leaving a trail of corpses through New York City.

The interesting thing about the film is the game of mouse and cat that raises the criminal with the policemen, leaving clues in each of the murders, which Rhymes deciphers with the invaluable help of Amelia. He totally disabled, is guiding his assistant, who becomes his eyes at all times and assumes the action of the film.











Poster for the movie ‘The Bone Collector’ (1999) directed by Phillip Noyce sensacine

Deleted nude scenes The film went on to gross over $100 million. and years after its premiere, Angelina Jolie herself revealed some details of the filming that had not been known until then. She revealed that he came to shoot several nude scenes but that finally, the director Phillip Noyce decided not to include them in the final result since thought they would be a distraction to the publicbeyond history.