Angelina Jolie’s plastic sandals: This is her informal look with Salma Hayek in Italy

Jun 26 2022 – 7:00 p.m.



Angelina Jolie appeared in plastic sandals to direct her new film with Salma Hayek. The two great Hollywood superstars unite their talents in the film “Without Blood” that they record in Italy.

The production comes after both actresses, who are great friends in real life, also met in the “Eternals” saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was released to great acclaim in October last year.

The new thriller and mystery film directed by Brad Pitt’s ex-wife is inspired by the homonymous novel by Alessandro Baricco. Oscar-nominated Aztec actor Demián Bichir also participates, according to Forbes.

This is how Angelina appeared in plastic sandals with Salma Hayek

Angelina Jolie, 47, appeared to direct her new movie with a relaxed and informal look, although while remaining elegant, she wore a pair of plastic sandals, while directing Salma Hayek, as seen in the photos released by the DailyMail.

Immersed in her role, Shiloh Pitt’s mother was decked out in headphones and a radio, a pair of baggy pants and a cream tank top. Her clear face was only covered by a pair of sunglasses, while her mask hung from her elbow.

For her part, the 55-year-old Mexican was preparing to put herself under the direction of her friend, as seen in the images published by the British newspaper. Hayek initially wore a casual khaki outfit, while she waited she smoked a cigarette.

Already on the set, Salma appeared to record the story that takes place in 1910, transformed into her character, wearing a vintage midi ensemble in brown and black, with her hair down.

With a serene and attentive face, the Veracruz woman received instructions from the protagonist of “Maleficent”, while she herself made the final adjustments to her wardrobe.

