Angelina Jolie’s replacement: Brad Pitt was photographed with his new girlfriend

Brad Pitt he was photographed with his new girlfriendInes de Ramon, at a Bono concert at The Orpheum theater in Los Angeles. The couple were seen hugging and close to each other as they waited for the actor’s celebrity friends, including cindy crawford, Rande Gerber Y Sean Penn.

In the images you can also see that the Oscar winner introduces de Ramón to his friends in the parking lot of the place. Once the concert was over, the photos show that Pitt left in his Tesla, while Ramón’s followed him with the actor’s bodyguard.

In recent days, rumors of romance between Pitt and the businesswoman, who separated from the actor earlier this year Paul Wesley, began to circulate more and more strongly. A few days ago, the first photos of the two together came to light.

“They have been dating for a few months,” a source close to the young woman told People magazine, “Brad is very interested.” The person also confirmed that both the actor and Ramón “they met through a mutual friend.”

On the other hand, a source close to Pitt for the same magazine pointed out that “Inés is cute, funny and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys her spending time with her”.

The little he knows about the actor’s new conquest is that he is from New Jersey and graduated from the University of Geneva in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. According to her LinkedIn profile of her, since 2020 she has been the sales manager from Anita Ko Jewelry, a Los Angeles-based jewelry brand that has created pieces for celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian or Mandy Moore.

The young woman speaks French, German, Spanish, Italian, and of course, English.