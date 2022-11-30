Angelina Jolie’s salary in Eternals is revealed and the value surprises

This month will be 1 year since Marvel Studios launched eternal in theaters, one of the most controversial films in the entire history of its cinematographic universe.

The film directed and written by Chloé Zhao arrived dividing opinions, with eternal becoming the worst critically rated Marvel Studios film in 14 years of MCU. Among fans, opinion was also quite divided.

Anyway, the film did reasonably well at the box office and there are fans who are still rooting for Marvel to make a sequel official. eternalsomething that has unfortunately not happened so far.

And only now, approaching the first year of the film’s release, is that fans have become aware of how much the great actress Angelina Jolie ended up earning to participate in the Marvel Studios film.

eternal it has a great cast, one of the best in Marvel, but without a doubt its biggest star was Angelina Jolie, who ended up playing the eternal Thena, one of the highlights of the film. And the actress’s fee was revealed through the Style Magazine🇧🇷

In an article about the best-paid Hollywood stars in 2021, Angelina Jolie ranked 4th, taking US$ 35.5 million dollars per eternal🇧🇷 The salary is one of the highest ever paid by Marvel.

Check out the film’s synopsis: “The Eternals introduces an exciting new team of superheroes to the MCU, ancient aliens who have lived in secret on Earth for thousands of years. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to band together against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants.”

In the cast we have names like Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kit Harington as Black Knight, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Barry Kheogan as Druig, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

eternal will be directed by Chloe Zhao, with a script by brothers Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The movie is available FREE on Disney+.