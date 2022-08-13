Angelina Jolie’s secret plan alarms Brad Pitt: revenge is on the way

Angelina Jolie he wants to win the war against Brad Pitt started in 2016. After the breakup, the two Hollywood stars have not yet officially divorced, but to date the problem is different. The two failed to find an agreement for the sake of their children. In this sense, according to what collected by Page Six, if Angelina and Brad are caught in a stalemate, it is her fault that she is not willing to find an agreement with her ex-husband. And now? In Court Brad Pitt has repeatedly asked for the shared custody of Angelina Jolie’s six children – three adopted and three biological – but the woman has always opposed with a sharp no and indeed, now she seems to have a secret plan in mind.

Angelina Jolie has the anti-Brad Pitt plan ready: it all revolves around custody of their six children

On Page Six we read: “It appears that Angelina is determined not to give joint custody to Brad. And there are those who say that she will not remarry until the children are legally of age so as not to give any satisfaction to Pitt. “ The war between the two former spouses, however, is not limited only to custody of the children. The actor recently sued Angelina for selling shares in their winery in France. The actress had sold her part to a Russian buyer, a way to blow Brad’s nerves. Beyond you everything he would like to mend the relationship with his children: Maddox, 21 who is now studying biochemistry at Yonsei University in Seoul. Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16 and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. Since 2016, when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to put an end to their relationship, the two former spouses have not had relationships stable that allowed their children to live a peaceful and harmonious life.

