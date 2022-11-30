Angelina Jolie’s shocking email to Brad Pitt, between alcohol and violence

Reviewing the photos in which Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt posed for photographers smiling and embracing definitely has a strange effect today, given that the Brangelinas, the most “fashionable” couple of the star-system, are making headlines not only for a divorce which couldn’t be more stormy, but also for ua series of accusations and revelations that no one would have ever dreamed of hearing.

The latest in chronological order is contained within an email that Jolie wrote in January of 2021 and which was recently made public on TikTok by the account @magshrts1: it is a document in which the actress addresses the question of the shared ownership of Chateau Miraval, i.e. the castle where Brad and Angelina were married, revealing, however, also the particularly dark sides of her coexistence with her husband. Entertainment Tonight explained that the content of the email would be authentic, as present in a document filed in court, making the testimony against Brad Pitt even more shocking.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie on the red carpet at the 2012 Oscars.Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images

After explaining that she had decided to write the email “not to get excited”, trying to remain as detached and lucid as possible, Angelina Jolie tells the reason that prompted her to sell her share of the winery that she shared with Pitt precisely in France, at the Chateau Miraval. «It is the place where we welcomed the twins and where we got married above a plaque in memory of my mother. A place that held the promise of what we could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now I find it impossible to talk about it without crying. I will treasure what happened about ten years ago», writes Angelina, specifying shortly after that Chateau Miraval was also “the place that marks the end of our family – and an alcohol-focused business.’ According to Angelina, Brad Pitt’s addiction to alcohol was one of the triggers for the end of their marriage, while admitting that the decision to share the winery with her husband was a way of trying to be cohesive and united one last time: «I had hoped that somehow it could become something that would keep us together and in which we would found light and peace. Now I realize how much you wanted me out, and you’ll be glad to get this email.”