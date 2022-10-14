Angelina Jolie’s shocking email to Brad Pitt, between alcohol and violence

Reviewing the photos in which Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt posed for photographers smiling and hugging each other is definitely a strange effect today, given that the Brangelinas, the most “fashionable” couple of the star-system, are making headlines not only for a divorce which could not be more stormy, but also for ua series of accusations and revelations that no one would ever dream of hearing.

The latest in chronological order is contained within an email that Jolie wrote in January 2021 and which has recently been made public on TikTok by the account @ magshrts1: it is a document in which the actress addresses the issue of the shared ownership of Chateau Miraval, that is the castle where Brad and Angelina got married, revealing, however, also the particularly dark sides of her cohabitation with her husband. Entertainment Tonight explained that the content of the email would be authentic, as featured in a court filed document, making Brad Pitt’s testimony even more shocking.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie on the red carpet of the 2012 Oscars.Jason Merritt / TERM / Getty Images

After explaining that she decided to write the email “so as not to get excited”, trying to remain as detached and lucid as possible, Angelina Jolie tells the reason that led her to sell her share in the winery she shared with Pitt. in France, at the Chateau Miraval. “It is the place where we welcomed the twins and where we got married on a plaque in memory of my mother. A place that held the promise of what we could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now it is impossible for me to talk about it without crying. I will treasure what was a decade ago “, writes Angelina, specifying shortly after that Chateau Miraval was also «The place that marks the end of our family – and an activity focused on alcohol ”. According to Angelina, Brad Pitt’s addiction to alcohol was one of the triggers for the end of their marriage, while admitting that the choice to share the winery with her husband was a way of trying to be cohesive and united one last time: “I had hoped that somehow it could become something that would keep us together and in which we would found light and peace. Now I realize how much you wanted me out, and you will be happy to receive this email ».