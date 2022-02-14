Angelina Jolie’s speech against violence against women that everyone should listen to

In recent days, the actress Angelina Jolie addressed the United States Congress urging members to approve the provision against domestic violence lapsed in 2019

He does it with the broken voice of tears and in a few minutes: Angelina Jolie brings the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Actthe proposal to re-authorize a law that extends state protections to victims of domestic and sexual violence presented by a bipartisan group of American senators.

It is a law from the nineties that had lapsed three years ago due to the republican opposition. Now, the bill to reintroduce the rule, announced by the senator Dick Durbinimmediately obtained the consent of the associations of victims of violence.

And the support of the Hollywood actress made the news bounce everywhere.

Speaking here, at the center of the power of our nation – said Jolie – my thoughts go to those who have been reduced to impotence by those who have abused them, because the system has failed to protect them. The reason many people find it difficult to get out of abusive situations is that they have been made to feel worthless. Parents whose children have been murdered by an abusive partner, women who experience domestic violence but are not believed, children who have suffered life-changing trauma and post-traumatic stress at the hands of those closest to them.

So Angelina Jolie called on US senators to pass the law, considering it one of the most important votes in the Senate.

The silence of a Congress too busy to renew the law on violence against women for an entire decade reinforces that sense of uselessness and you think, “I guess my attacker is right, I think I’m not worth much,” continues the actress.

The law was first introduced in the Senate in 1990 by the then Senator from Delaware Joe Biden and the aim was precisely to reduce domestic and sexual violence and improve the response of institutions through a series of grant programs. A later version was included in a crime bill that then President Bill Clinton converted into law four years later. Congress has since re-authorized the Violence Against Women Act three times.

But in 2019 the law lapsed, because Republicans prevented the new authorization from passing in the Senate due to a provision, which was included in the law, that would prohibit people previously convicted of stalking from owning firearms.

And in Italy?

The last parliamentary passage of the Budget law enriched the chapter of the maneuver dedicated to gender equality and the fight against violence against women. As for the fight against violence, the maneuver provides for a modification of the National Plan for the fight against gender-based violence and a “stabilization” of funding, while the Parliament has added an increase of 5 million in 2022 in funds for anti-violence centers and homes refuge. The income of freedom was then refinanced in 2022: an accompanying measure on the path towards autonomy, starting from the economic one, for women who come out of situations of domestic violence and an allocation of 200 thousand euros was established in the 2022 in favor of the DonneXstrada association to promote women’s safety on the street. Read here: DonnexStrada: the Instagram channel to “accompany” women at home, activating a live broadcast with an SOS

Source: BBC

